To the editor:
This November we have a choice on the ballot for DeKalb County Commissioner between Kevin Heller and Todd Sanderson. The County Commissioners serve as the custodians of our tax dollars and a voice of the people throughout DeKalb County. They need to be able to serve with integrity, respect, and decency to all of our neighbors. That’s why I am supporting Kevin Heller to be the next DeKalb County Commissioner. I have known Kevin for nearly 20 years, and I know he will bring those virtues with him just as he has in his business and management background.
Kevin will work with our Sheriff, County Council, and the other County Commissioners to address structural problems facing our jail before it costs taxpayers more money than it needs to. With Kevin on the Board of County Commissioners, we can begin work on a countywide trails system that connects DeKalb with our neighboring counties and brings new developments into DeKalb County.
I ask that the voters of DeKalb County join me in supporting Kevin Heller for County Commissioner this election because he can help make this great county we call home an even better place to live and work. Make your plan to vote by requesting an absentee ballot now, voting early at the county clerk’s office starting Oct. 6, or at one of our convenient vote centers on Nov. 3.
Larry Dove
Butler
