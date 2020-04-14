To the editor:
This letter is in response to an arrest of Robert “Mike” Walter. He was arrested for feeding stray cats behind his place of employment. I was dumbfounded when I read this.
Have we truly become so ridiculous as a society to arrest a person that feeds stray animals? The manhours and resources used to arrest this man who was I’m sure using his own money to buy the food is an outrage.
I understand balance, but feeding less fortunate and the hungry no matter human or animal should never be a criminal act.
Lynn Johnston
Spencerville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.