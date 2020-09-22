To the editor:
In my recently published letter, I had a typo concerning comparison of Vietnam casualties to COVID. It should read 3.3, not 33. I regret the error.
This is how the paragraph should read:
Fatalities at the time of this writing in the United States alone are more than 196,000 souls, more than 3.3 times the American deaths in six months of COVID-19 than eight years of the Vietnam War, more than 65 times the number killed in the 9/11 attack, and more than six times the Americans who died in the Korean War.
John Stevens
Angola
