25 years ago
• Citing the recent accomplishments of the Republican Congress and noting there was still work to be done, U.S. Rep. Mark Souder announced his candidacy for the Fourth District congressional seat he has held since he was first elected in 1994. Since Republicans took control of Congress in 1994, Souder noted the budget was expected to come into balance sooner than expected, the first tax cut in 16 years had been enacted and the welfare system had been reformed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.