To the editor:
The Kendallville Lions would like to thank the following local doctors for donating their time to evaluate the well-being of incoming kindergarten students and ensure that these students will experience a positive beginning to their school career.
Dr. Mycal Mansfield
Dr. Lisa Lane
Dr. Alan Roush
Dr. Matt Will
Dr. Jana Jansen
Dr. Dennis Lamp
On Thursday, July 25, the Kendallville Lions Club held a Kindergarten Wellness Screening event at South Side Elementary to provide needed wellness checks for incoming Kindergarten students. The Kendallville Lions and East Noble School Corporation firmly believe that in order for students to able to learn, they need to start by being physically healthy. This annual event helps identify any health concerns that may prevent students from experiencing a positive beginning to their school career.
One hundred two (102) students were served during the evening, as they took part a vision screening, hearing screening, immunizations from the Noble County Health Department, a general physical and a dental examination.
Again, thank you to the participating physicians and the 20 members of the Kendallville Lions Club for investing in our community.
Becca Lamon
East Noble School Corporation assistant superintendent and vice president of the Kendallville Lions
