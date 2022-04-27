To the editor:
I support Dave Cserep to continue to be the sheriff of DeKalb County and let me tell you why.
For me, it’s pretty simple. Over Dave’s first term in office there have been no escapes from the jail. There have been no scandals in the department. Honestly, I cannot remember seeing a single headline saying anything negative about the department. As I talk to people in the community and people in the department, what I hear time and time again is Dave is doing a good job. The only negativity I have heard has been within the past month and coming from former employees of the office and from Dave’s opponent.
Dave has shown his ability to lead the sheriff’s office, to manage the budget and to increase the public’s perception of the department. This was all done through increasing accountability standards, getting the right people in leadership roles and through hard work and dedication to making this department one of the best in the state. What makes Dave the best choice to be the sheriff is his focus on the community and his years of experience in leadership and management.
I support Dave because he refused to go negative in this campaign, he has done an outstanding job at leading the department and he is the right person to keep this community safe for the next four years.
Rick Collins
Auburn
