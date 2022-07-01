To the Editor:
The Cobblestone Ladies Golf Association would like to thank the following for their donations to the “Swing for Cancer Services” Golf Benefit: Al and Barb Huth, Albion Pizza Depot, Albion Veterinary Clinic, Albion Village Foods, Albright's Grocery, Alvina Johnson, Annie Oakley Perfumery, Assurance Title, Autumn Ridge Golf Club, Backroads Tavern, Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern, Bakers’ Flowers & Gifts, Betty Lou Designs, Bev Hile Heritage Group Real Estate, Big C Lumber, Big Red Sports, Black & Ramer Insurance, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, Blended Energy, Bobick’s, Bosch, Boyd Machine & Repair, Brad Rummel Rock Solid Realty, Brevin’s Eatery & Lounge, Bridgewater Golf Club, Brooke Harris, Butler CPA, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Caroline’s Cottage Cottons, Grant’s Catering and Smoking Wheels BBQ, Cathey and Gregory McNeal, Cathy Hefty, Cedar Lake Golf Course, Champs & Tramps, Charger House Restaurant, Cherry Hill Golf Club, Chestnut Hills, Chip Meyer, Chris Magnuson, Churubusco Family Dentistry, Cindy’s Ha!r Salon, Claudette Lear, Cobblestone Event Center & Pro Shop, Cole Center Family YMCA, Colonial Oaks Golf Club, Community Foundation of Noble County, Community State Bank, Courtney Spencer, Cranberry Cottage Café & Tea Room, Credent Wealth Management, Culligan, David Desper, Dean Rummel Schrader Real Estate & Auction Services, Deanna Stetzel and Betty Clayton, Deli at 6th and Main, Dian & Rick Furniss, Doc’s Do It — Best Hardware, Dollar General Auburn, Don Gura State Farm Insurance, Donald Cochard, Dr. and Mrs. Gerald Warrener, Dr. Bruce Dragoo DDS, Drew and Taylor Lear, Dye Financial Services, Eagle Glen, East Noble Athletic Department, Edwards Floor Covering, Eel River Golf Course, El Mariachi Mexican Grill, Ellen Leslie, Mark and Elainey Richardson, Elizabeth Preston, Erica Dekko, Fancy Flowers & Greenhouse, Farmer & Merchants Bank, Farmers State Bank, Fashion Farm, Flora Borger, Frank and Rita Walkup, Freedom Academy, Frick Lumber Co. INC, Frurip-May Funeral Home, Garrett State Bank, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, Gretchen Riehm, Hal and Cheryl Barker, Half Acre Café, Hallmark Mortgage, Heron Creek Golf Club, Hite Funeral Home, Home Sweet Home, Hoover Plumbing, Heating and Electric, Italian Grille, J.O. Mory, Jan Hudecek, Jane Teliha, Jim Smoots, Jodie Speheger, John and Melba Moorhouse, John Ley Monument, K. Michael and Sandra Hayes D.D.S., Kathy and Terry Dues, Katie Bunn, Kendallville Iron & Metal, Kendallville Physical Therapy, Kendallville Public Library, Kountry Kitchen, KPC Media, Lake James Golf Club, Larry and Jane Doyle, Lewger Machine & Tool, Lin Swogger, Linda Moses, Linder's Main Street Tap, Lunch Box Café, MaDek Lux Boutique, Magic Wand Restaurant, Mark Benbow, Max and Cindy Weber, Michael Carper, Mike Pasquali, Monte Morr, NA Busche, Noble County Disposal, Noble County Public Library, Noble County REMC, Noble County Sheriff, Noble County Tire, Noble Hawk Golf Links, Off the Wall Custom, Orchard Park Family Dentistry, Parker Hannifin, Parker’s Outlet Center, Pat Cowger, Peggy and Daryl Daniels, Pelinnia Dirrim, Phyllis Weber, Picture This in Print, Pizza Forum, Pizza Hut, Pulver's Asphalt and Paving, Richard & Sharrel Wells, Richard Squier Pallets, Riley’s, Rose and Matt Rickey, Rose Frick, Roy Ernsberger, Sandra Fischer, Scott Perry, Shepherd’s Chevrolet Buick GMC, Signs by Brian Anderson, Affordable Signs, Sit 'N Bull Pub, Smiles For Life, SSiR Rehabilitation, St. James Restaurant, Steel Dynamics, Steph Hopkins, Steve Craft, Suncoast Blinds, Sylvan Shores Diner, T &T Plumbing & Heating, The Haire Cellar, The Hess Team Century 21, Bradley Realty, The OliveTwist, Thomas Funeral Home, Tim & Julie Pease, Tom & Shirley Crist, Tom and Vicki Jellison, Walker Hughes Insurance, Walmart, Watchamacakes, WAWK Radio, We Care Counseling Center, Wibles U Pick Hardwoods, Wing’s Etc. Restaurant.
Brenda Rummel
Kendallville
