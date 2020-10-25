To the editor:
The St. Martin's Healthcare Clinic is here to serve our neighbors in need. All visits are conducted by appointment so that ample time is taken between appointments for cleaning and disinfecting. Patients are asked to bring and wear masks for their visits. To accommodate our patients’ needs, we will continue to do telehealth visits. These are also scheduled visits.
All clinic services such as mental health counseling, diabetic education, hearing screenings, vision clinics, have resumed. Please call the clinic with any questions about appointments. Dental services have also resumed, and we are working hard to schedule patients as soon as appointments are available. Call the dental clinic at 260-357-0077 to schedule your appointment.
Patient check-in details include: arrive 30 minutes before your scheduled appointment time; when you arrive at the clinic, please call 260-357-0077 to let us know you are here. Please wait in your car until you are instructed to enter the building. All patients are screened for COVID-19 and must wear a mask. If at all possible, please bring your own mask; we have a limited supply.
To accommodate our patients’ needs, we will continue to offer tele-health visits. If you are a new patient, please bring the necessary documentation with you at your first appointment. Patients will receive text message and phone call appointment remainders.
For transportation challenges, please call the clinic at 260-357-0077 to discuss virtual service options and transportation supports. Transportation supports are given out on a case by case basis.
Cancellation policy: Patients are asked to please call to cancel and/or reschedule appointments 24 hours in advance. Clinic hours are subject to change.
Grace Caswell
Garrett
