To the Editor:
My name is Jonathan Price and I live on Lower Long Lake outside of Albion, Indiana. Just moved out there last spring with my wife. We bought a house with a beautiful view of the lake. It’s been great up until a few months back, when some neighborhood teenagers started racing around the neighborhood with their diesel trucks with beefed up, loud exhausts, going by our house late at night nonstop at 2 in the morning during the week.
One day I stopped one of them and told them to slow down. That was about three weeks ago. So the guys in the diesel trucks decided to start doing giant burn outs in front of our house. Usually at night when my wife is trying to sleep. One time was at 8:30 p.m., while I was playing board games with my family on Thanksgiving Day. And then the next day someone in a diesel truck passed my wife on C.R. 200N, on a double yellow, going about 80 mph. It threw gravel on her vehicle and scared her. Then the truck came to a stop sign while she was behind it and peeled out in front of her, throwing more gravel on her vehicle, scaring her again.
There is a road in front of our house on Lower Long that has access to several pier spaces. I found out which pier space it is and tried talking to the owner, because the guys doing the burn outs go to the pier spot and party, then drive by our house and harass my family by doing burnouts and revving their engines. It sounds like a monster truck when they go by.
I tried talking to the dad but he was a jerk and was mad that I called the cops. These guys have harassed my family over and over again and don’t seem to have any desire to stop. I’ve called the Noble County Sheriffs Department eight times in the last three weeks. They come out and say that if they didn’t see it then they can’t do anything about.
I bought a security camera, but the cops still have to see them doing it for anything to happen. There are burn marks all over the neighborhood on the roads and nothing can be done to make it stop. I even have a video of all the smoke that was left over from their burnouts.
They have scared my wife several times now and just did again yesterday. They also wake her up all the time at night from it, causing her to lose sleep. They are harassing her in her own home and she’s scared to take walks along the lake now.
I served in Iraq and Afghanistan and I have to have my home and family harassed by high school kids. It is a crazy world.
Jonathan Price
Albion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.