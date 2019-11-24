25 years ago
• A new $9 million elementary school in Kendallville and a $14 million expansion and renovation project for the high school are among the recommendations proposed in a study of building needs for the East Noble School Corp. The plan calls for the new kindergarten through fifth-grade facility to be built on a 32-acre wooded site south of the high school football field along Sherman Street.
