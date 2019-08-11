To everyone who worked to bring the Moving Wall — a replica of the Vietnam memorial wall — to Rome City. It will be available for viewing on Kelly Park 24 hours a day until Monday.
To Clint Stephens, who was honored last week for 50 years of caring for DeKalb County’s courthouse and its grounds, which have become widely admired for the colorful flower displays Stephens plants and tends.
To Auburn native Rece Buckmaster, who recently signed a contract to play with the New York Red Bulls on Major League Soccer after a standout career at Indiana University.
