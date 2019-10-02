To the editor:
I realize that I am only a citizen of DeKalb County and have no vote for the next mayor of Auburn, nor have I ever met the candidates.
I would only vote for Mike Ley because he is what Auburn needs to move forward as a city. The other candidate Sarah Payne has apparently read the DNC playbook and resorted to name calling. She would only take Auburn in the wrong direction.
Jon Hire, Jr.
Auburn
