To the Editor:
My name is Carrie Martinez. I am a concerned citizen in regards to the treatment of inmates/residents of the DeKalb County Work Release Center.
These residents have been on Covid locked for three weeks. CDC Covid guidelines state there is five-day quarantine period for those who test positive, followed by additional mask mandates. One resident has tested positive, not all of them. Ninety-nine percent of them are healthy individuals. These residents have not been allowed to complete court ordered community service, they are not allowed to attended aa/na meetings, which affects their sobriety program, and they have not been able to take their earned passes to see their family.
All of these things have a major affect on these individuals' sobriety. They're begging for their time back and their families are begging to see them. It's hard enough on all parties being away from their families. We all value what little time we get much more than you can imagine. My boyfriend is having to miss his daughter's birthday; imagine her pain. ... She's three and doesn't understand why daddy isn't around and why we can't see him.
We aren't asking for him to come home, we understand he must pay his debt to society. We're asking to let them have what few privileges they are allowed back. These inmates/residents have families who care about them and miss them dearly.
Carrie Martinez
LaOtto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.