To the editor:
You read in the paper of people who have done nice things for the city of Auburn. What we need in Auburn is someone who is looking to the future, someone who has the foresight to bring new life to existing facilities. Mike Ley is a local businessman who knows Auburn inside and out. For those of you who aren’t aware, Mike and his company have completed over 200 projects in the city of Auburn. This is in addition to the other jobs completed in surrounding communities. This is a man who gets things done.
Progress is the name of the game and we’re sure he will be relentless in his endeavors. He will not just dwell on what is already here, but progress in matters that will continue to make Auburn one of the finest cities around.
Mike Ley as your new mayor will continue to keep Auburn safe as it has been in the past by working with the police and fire departments, who have done an outstanding professional job.
The job as mayor is not just a title but a strong commitment to the people of the city. If you don’t know Mike, try to meet him. We are sure you will be convinced that he is the right person for the job.
P.S. Thanks to Mayor Norm Yoder for a fine job here in Auburn for 20 years.
Joe and Sharon Kibe
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.