90 years ago
• Sparks from a passing engine is believed to have set fire to the grass along the south side of the New York Central tracks just west of Kendallville last evening. Observers said it resembled a western prairie fire in its fierceness, as it swept across the field toward the residences on West Mitchell Street. The fire department was called and by using some water, but more “pounding” and “sweeping”, the blaze was finally extinguished with no particular damage.
