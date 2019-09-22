25 years ago
• Homemakers Day at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair in 1994 included a fruit pie baking contest, “Fruits and Vegetables on Parade” program, craft painting program to instruct how to make greeting cards, and an identifying collectibles program by Charles Fleck of Antique Treasurers of New Haven.
