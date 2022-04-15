To the editor:
It’s that time of year when spring cleaning starts and we know just the place to donate your hidden gems that you find, The Curiosity Shop!
St. Martin’s Healthcare would like to thank our community for the generous donations to the Curiosity Shop as well as shopping there too. The quality of items and the variety of donations are truly amazing.
As you may know, all proceeds from the Curiosity Shop, located at 1209 S. Randolph St. in Garrett, benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare and the patients we serve who find themselves uninsured or under-insured. We know many donate to and shop at the Curiosity Shop because of the support provided to St. Martin’s Healthcare. We can’t thank you enough.
Because of your generosity, the clinic has been able to provide screening lab tests which aid in early diagnosis and treatment of high cholesterol, diabetes, kidney disease, liver disease and the effects of high blood pressure. We are able to have designated Women’s Health Days to screen for cancers and provide on-site mammograms for breast cancer screenings in collaboration with Francine’s Friends.
St. Martin’s is in the process of updating our dental clinic with new-to-us equipment and the Curiosity Shop made a substantial donation toward this project. We plan to have the renovations completed in May and hope the community will join us for an open house and tour! (Date to be announced.)
St. Martin’s Healthcare wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to the many volunteers who tirelessly give of their time at the Curiosity Shop. They work very hard behind the scenes sorting donations and working on displays to make the shop an enjoyable place to find something for everyone. You can even check out the best of the best on Facebook Marketplace!
Tammy Stafford, RN, BSN
Executive director
St. Martin’s Healthcare
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.