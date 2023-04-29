To the Editor:
I am looking at a Emergency Response Guidebook. This is the bible for transportation of bad stuff through our community's. CSX and the NS will try to erase past and present derailments and the content of their loads.
Beware these companies are all about profits before people.
Bradley Thompson
Waterloo
