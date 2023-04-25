To the Editor:
I have lived in Auburn most of my life and have resided in District 3 since 2011. Matthew Kruse has been an excellent representative of my district and the entire community.
Matthew has been a huge supporter of all Auburn city departments. He is willing to stand up for what is right and defend the best interests of our city.
I want to thank Matthew and the current City Council for their support and being willing to do what is right. I am proud to say I will be casting my vote for Matthew Kruse on May 2nd.
Cheri Johnson
Auburn
