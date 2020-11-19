To the editor:
Please pay special attention as you pass by the Madden Arches located at the Heimach Center on East 7th Street!
Due to a recent “Day of Caring” project sponsored by the United Way of DeKalb County, a great group of employees from the Auburn Street Department cut down two “monster” (and very dead) fir trees that had been obstructing the view of these historic arches — the result speaks for itself!
Our agency is truly in debt to all involved including Mayor Ley, who approved the project for his employees to participate in.
All at Heimach Center
Meg Zenk, retired executive director
