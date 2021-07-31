To the editor:
I would like to respond to the letter blaming an unvaccinated person for a COVID outbreak at a nursing home.
First of all, do you know for a fact it was an unvaccinated person that started this outbreak? If not, you are making an assumption.
Second, I really am offended that you are calling me, an unvaccinated adult, “selfish, irresponsible, un-Christian and unpatriotic”! Really? Who are you to judge? I am a stage four cancer survivor with compromised lymph nodes that would likely be affected by this type of vaccine. I will never get a vaccine for a disease that is 99% curable. I have been working part time with the public throughout this pandemic and have never even had a cold! Your letter was your opinion, I agree, but your language and accusations were dismissive to many people.
Lucy Meeks
Hudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.