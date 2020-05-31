25 years ago
• Groundbreaking ceremonies were planned on June 3 for two Habitat for Humanity homes that would be built simultaneously on lots at the corner of Railroad and Peters streets on the northwest side of Garrett. The board invited all concerned citizens to attend the ceremony, meet and greet elected officials, current homeowners, future homeowners and members of the Habitat for Humanity board of directors. Guests had the opportunity to volunteer to help with the projects.
