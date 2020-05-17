25 years ago
• Kendallville city officials’ crackdown on cruising and loitering will continue and could get tougher. After two hours of listening to Main Street residents, downtown business owners, teenagers who like to “hang out” and cruisers discuss Kendallville’s cruising and loitering problems, council expressed unanimous support for continued strict ordinance enforcement. Council also agreed more police are needed. About 80 people attended the meeting, including about 40 young people who cruise Kendallville or socialize in the downtown business district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.