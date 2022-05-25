To the editor:
Whenever something bad happens such as gun violence, the cry goes out for the government to do something. And they always look in all the wrong places for the causes and answers.
Our culture has rejected God and the Bible from society. Our schools teach evolution. Naturalism (in essence, atheism) has become has become the foundation. This philosophy sees life without purpose and hope. How different from the Bible, which teaches that God created everyone for a purpose.
As generations are taught an education lacking the knowledge of God, there are consequences.
Moral values have been abandoned in the role they played in a civilized society. Laws and Police can never replace these restraints on personal conduct so as to produce a civilized society. At best, criminal justice and the police and are the last route of defense for a civilized society. The more uncivilized we become the more laws that are needed to regulate behavior. But, it is moral values, not government regulations that make for a civilized society.
All violence is pure evil. The Bible says in John 10:10 that, The devil's purpose is to steal and kill and destroy, but Jesus' purpose is to give a satisfying life.
As we replaced God with the devil. Evil is now good, and good is evil. Sin is now celebrated. As our culture allows the killing of an unborn baby, we see people treating life in general as unimportant, so no wonder sometimes people think it is OK to kill another human.
People need to be taught right and wrong. But to tell them that an action is wrong is just an opinion. The Bible says that all authority in Heaven and on Earth has been given to Jesus Christ. Without the authority of Jesus Christ, man is simply left to compare ideas. If we remove His authority, then everyone has a right to do what is right in his own eyes.
We are reaching a time when you must make a choice. There is no government or laws that is going to save us. This is bigger than politics, this is bigger than culture, this is a spiritual war we are engaged in, and we need a spiritual solution. Our only hope is to seek God and pray for a revival.
Ken Blinco
Portland, Tennessee
Former Shipshewana resident
