25 years ago
• East Noble used solid guard play to win its season opener over Central Noble, 66-38. Junior guard Jaymee Wappes led the charge with 22 points and six assists while the other junior guard, Jennifer Borger, chipped in with 15 points and four assists. Each guard nailed three three-pointers. Amy Desper added 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds for the Lady Knights. “We have to cut down on the unforced turnovers, but overall, I was pleased,” said Coach Fred Inniger.
