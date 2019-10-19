To the editor:
Local politics. It’s a shame that the ugliness, fake news, false rhetoric and divisiveness that dominates our national landscape finds its way into our hometown community elections for mayor, but here we are.
The very day she announced her candidacy, my wife, Sarah Payne, was publicly accused of using her local board and community positions solely for political gains and unsuccessfully attempted to be removed from an organization she loved. Since that time she has been falsely accused of being an atheist, unChristian, against the 2nd amendment, in favor of raising taxes, making false claims, and much, much worse.
Well, I am proudly a Christian and a conservative Republican and these actions and accusations sicken me. I do not believe that biblical teachings involve the hate speech, judgments, self-superiority and rhetoric that encase our great nation and have sadly worked their way into our local election.
And yet, despite the piles of posts, inaccurate statements and false accusations from the GOP and community members, Sarah has repeatedly taken the high road and not engaged in mudslinging. She has chosen to call out blatant wrongs, stand up against dangerous rhetoric and has never made false or unsubstantiated claims — at times, against the advice of her campaign volunteers. She also refuses to allow this type of behavior from her supporters “with or without her knowledge.” That is called integrity. That speaks to the very character of Sarah — which is now questioned. That is the type of character we should expect from our mayor. I am very proud to be associated with the campaign she has and continues to run.
If you know her or have ever met her, been around her, or worked with her, you know that her heart is for this community and not of personal or political gains. You would know she is not a politician in any way. You would know that she stands for what is right even if it costs her this election. Prior to this election year, how many events, boards and philanthropic activities have you seen her not only attend but lead, volunteer, and endorse? And how many by her opponent, prior to running?
I am not an expert on many things, but after 17 years of marriage, I am an expert on Sarah’s character. She has one ambition — to make Auburn even better than it already is. Her love of our community is second to none. She has no intentions or aspirations of sweeping, radical changes to the plans, staff or direction of Auburn. Her intentions are to boost and facilitate those efforts for progress and to lean on the existing expertise and foundation of progress started by Mayor Yoder. That is what she does and has a proven track record of doing. She participates and leads dozens of community organizations and in each one she listens, elevates, empowers and inspires people around her move forward.
And that is not even close to her best quality. For all of her love and dedication to the community, it takes back seat to her true priority — family. Family above all else.
In our house, Family is capitalized and includes our immediate Family, our extended Family, and our close friends. These are the values that we cherish the most. She is the strongest and most positive person I have ever known. Of course, my wife has my vote. She also has my respect, my admiration, and my immense pride in being her husband.
Michael Christian Payne
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.