To the voters of DeKalb County:
I’m Mike Watson. I’m running to be your next Commissioner for DeKalb County’s Southeast District, and I’m asking for your vote!
I’m confident my experience in business, government and as a community leader makes me the candidate best qualified to deal with the challenges facing DeKalb County. We not only have to proactively address issues like roads, the jail, a new highway department facility, best use of county property, drains and ditches, there will be many economic and health challenges presented in the aftermath of COVID-19. We need experienced decision makers and long term vision to find solutions to these challenges.
I believe in giving back to the community. I’ve been fortunate to have that opportunity for the past 19 years as an Auburn Plan Commission member, City Councilman, and in leadership roles with many community organizations. I’m excited to bring my experience, vision and leadership to the county level, working every day to make DeKalb County a great place to live, work, raise a family, own a business.
I’m a small government, fiscal conservative Republican. I believe government should be efficient, effective, responsive, accountable and customer service driven. I’ll bring that attitude to the office of commissioner.
I believe success comes from collaboration, communication and cooperation between all county officials and every city and town. I have the relationships to make that happen. Before the COVID-19 restrictions, I met with every mayor, many town managers, council members, elected county officials, all public school superintendents, law enforcement and judicial officials, many business leaders and hundreds of DeKalb County residents. I plan to continue meeting with those I didn’t get to as soon as I can. Forty years of business experience have given me the skills to find common ground, build consensus and bring diverse groups together.
I’ve attended every commissioner’s meeting this year, but being a County Commissioner is definitely more than Monday meetings. I’m semi retired and do not have the responsibility of running a full time business. I can devote full time hours to serving the county. In order to make informed and wise decisions, I need to know what challenges are faced daily throughout the county. I want to hear from everyone. To make communication easy and convenient, I’ve secured office space near the Courthouse, and as commissioner, I’ll have open office hours at least one day a week for hearing your thoughts, concerns and comments. I value all opinions.
I believe long range planning is a cornerstone of good government. I’ll work to develop comprehensive plans looking at 5, 10 and 20 year horizons. In my business career, I’ve developed many long range plans and budgets. As director of maintenance and purchasing, I was responsible for a fleet of 350 vehicles and a capital and operations budget of $11.5 million (in 2019 dollars) I wrote specs and negotiated purchases for a variety of equipment from office equipment to shop tools to heavy trucks. I’ve also been involved in major building projects, most recently the new Ace Hardware store. I’m a member of the “Auburn 2040 — The Road Ahead” steering committee to update the city’s master plan.
I’m humbled by the outpouring of support I’ve received as I met with many of you prior to the COVID-19 situation. Thank you to all who have asked for yard signs, written letters of support, volunteered to help on my campaign, and called or emailed with words of encouragement.
I’m looking forward to serving as your next commissioner for the Southeast District, and I’m asking for your vote.
Michael (Mike) Watson
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.