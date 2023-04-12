To the Editor:
I have known and served with Jim Finchum on the city council. I support the reelection of Jim as Auburn Common Council At-Large. Since Jim is At-Large, he is available to every citizen of Auburn. Jim will listen to you and bring up your concerns to the council.
Jim is very knowledgeable about the planning and development of the city and serves as council liaison to the planning department. Jim will do what is best for the citizens as well everything he can to enhance the development and growth of Auburn.
It is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve your community. Jim has served well and will continue to do what is best for Auburn.
I strongly support a vote for Jim Finchum, a quality individual who will serve the residents and future development of Auburn.
Denny Ketzenberger
Auburn
