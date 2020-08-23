Three passengers and the pilot survived the crash of a small plane when it flipped over while trying to land at the DeKalb County Airport on a Sunday morning. Passengers, from Garrett and Kendallville, sustained cuts and bruises. The pilot, also of Garrett, was thrown out the windshield of the plane and pinned under the wing, suffering a fractured pelvis, broken ribs and concussion. A gust of wind may have tilted the plane sideways prior to landing, authorities said.
