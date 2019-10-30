To the editor:
Having just read the campaign expense article in Wednesday’s Herald Republican, I feel compelled to comment.
First, a big thank you to Mayor Hickman and his campaign staff for respecting the rules and submitting their financial paperwork on time. This shows the mayor’s ability to understand requirements, focus on details, and get the job at hand completed on time.
Mayor Hickman’s opponent claims to be an astute businessman. His lack of responsibility has left me wondering: What other details of the mayoral office might he ignore or deem not important? Is he that unorganized or is he merely dismissing parts of his candidacy as not worthy of his attention?
To all the candidates who missed the deadline — if you truly respect the office and the people you wish to represent, act like it and follow the rules.
Lyn Osborn
Angola
