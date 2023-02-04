90 years ago
• An important change in the rural distribution of mail from the Kendallville post office, became effective with the elimination of one route. From now on patrons receiving mail in the rural sections from the Kendallville office will be served by three rural carriers instead of four. The change will effect a saving of $1,100 in operation at the local office. With the change, Robert Blough will transfer to Avilla route one, succeeding James Miller, who retires with a pension. The three carriers retained here are A.N Hutchins, Fern Haller and Roy Pray, carrying on routes one, two and three, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.