To the editor:
In my last article I did my best to describe New York City’s COVID-19 pandemic to northeastern Indiana. If you missed it, I described the siren-filled streets, an anxiety-inducing run-in with an EMT at Chipotle, and my fear of killing my COPD-stricken boss with what I thought to be a common cold.
All these weeks later, things have changed.
The sirens have subsided slightly, I’m yet to have run into another EMT (Thank God), and while I didn’t kill my boss, I may have almost killed her husband, a man with whom, while avoiding my boss, I did come in direct contact with while symptomatic. Just a few days ago one of my dearest friends, Nick Cordero, had his leg amputated due to virus-related complications and is currently fighting for his life. In another meeting this week I learned that a client of mine lost her 36-year-old niece to the virus.
NYC has been better.
There has been some good news, however. My boss’s husband finally made it home after four weeks in the hospital. He is currently struggling to get his strength back and doing his best to figure out how to use his oxygen tank. I suppose these are problems that so many who have lost their lives would be happy to have.
Every night at 7 p.m., 172nd Street becomes a wonderful place as my fellow New Yorkers bang pots and pans, blast Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” and on occasion, a guitarist plays “Eye of the Tiger” from an adjacent fire escape. While I personally have nothing against our kitchenware, I suppose it’s the least we can do to bring a smile to a nurse or doctor’s face. If you’d like to see what they’re going through, you don’t have to search far to hear them describe the chaos. In fact, videos of such descriptions abound on YouTube. Unfortunately, others do as well, and because of this, I’ve been inspired to write this follow up to my first article in the hopes of once again bridging the gap between my current home and yours.
With that said, I’d like to tell you a story.
A few weeks ago, I received a phone call from someone I love very much. For the sake of the story, we’ll call him, Bob. I found out that this phone call was the result of a prior correspondence between Bob and a few of his friends, friends with whom I used to agree with on numerous issues. Being one of the few people they knew to live in NYC, it appears my last article, which was spread about on Facebook, piqued their interest enough to cause them to reach out to Bob. I suppose this is understandable, as I’ve rubbed some followers the wrong way when asking them to support their posts with peer-reviewed science, rather than what has often boiled down to dogma and hearsay.
But, before I go into the details of this story, there are a few more things to know about yours truly. First, I have spent my fair share of time watching conspiracy theory documentaries with sweeping allegations regarding the deep state, aliens, reptile people, men in black, the JFK assassination, 9/11, and Bigfoot. You name it, I’ve seen it. They’re fun! I admit it. If you haven’t seen the one about Carol Baskin feeding her husband to a tiger, please stop reading this, crawl out from your doomsday bunker, and get back to your Netflix. You could also say, I have not shied away from sharing my favorites with Bob, and because of this, we have been, and continue to be open to discuss some crazy conspiracy theories.
To make matters even more complicated, I like conspiracy theories so much that I’ve spent the last six years writing a musical about Lee Harvey Oswald and the events surrounding JFK’s assassination. Events his widowed wife, Marina, struggles with to this day. You don’t have to understand it. I just did.
Finally, while I have done my best to look at everything with an open mind, all I can only say for certain is this; conspiracy theories are NEVER the whole story, SOMETIMES worth sharing, and ALWAYS surrounding an event that is often so complex, the only way we make sense of it is by filling in the gaps with yes … a magic bullet.
This brings me to Bob’s and my phone call. One that started with our normal niceties, but quickly, not unlike the magic bullet itself, took an interesting turn.
Apparently, a few of his friends have been exploring the idea that the COVID-19 epidemic is a hoax and a YouTube video shot surrounding the hospitals in NYC proves this to be the case. I wasn’t shocked. I’d heard the rumblings of such “proof” circling the internet. I hadn’t, however, seen the footage of CBS using an Italian hospital’s B-roll to inaccurately implicate the growing number of cases in NYC. Apparently, in some circles, this is proof that the media is in a cabal to overthrow the current administration, the Chinese government is poised to take over the universe, and if you have a strong enough telescope, you can see the Walmart they’re building on Mars. And yes, they, too, are out of toilet paper.
Thirty minutes later, I accepted his challenge and walked the few short blocks to one of New York City’s biggest hospitals, hoping to see if there was any weight in the scathing video I was currently watching on the phone in my outstretched hand. A video, that among other things showed empty pop-up testing tents, barriers setting up cues for no one, lounging EMT’s watching Carol Baskin “not” kill her husband, calm medical professionals, and empty emergency room waiting areas. And to be honest, it was very captivating.
For a second, I thought maybe he’s right. Maybe this is all a hoax.
My heart began to race as I made my way around the eerily quiet hospital, past the empty tents and lineless cues, to the ambulance bay. I wasn’t surprised to see it as busy as it was. And it was very busy. All I could do was stop and consider what else the video could be not be showing.
As I closed YouTube and opened Google, I realized something. I realized that I knew nothing about how a hospital operates, and even less about how they are affected by pandemics. I quickly made the leap from researching this to all the things I came to discover while researching Lee Harvey Oswald. Research that, over six years, had ultimately pulled me from the mire of conspiracies, to a place I where came to believe that LHO did fire his Carcano at JFK on November 22nd, 1963. (The Jury is still out on whether he was alone).
I remembered how freeing it was to have finally pulled from the muddy water of magic bullets, Free Masons and Umbrella-Man hypotheses, a conclusion that only changed over time, with years of research. I also remembered coming to realize this; a truth in which we can never be certain can do real damage to the people caught in the crossfire. Ask Marina Oswald, if you can reach her. Fifty years on, she’s still in isolation in Rockwall, Texas.
Here’s what I found over the next 30 minutes on Google.
The people shooting the videos were walking around NYC hospitals after we got the stay-at-home order, after we were told that the testing wasn’t readily available, should be saved for the very ill, and possibly not as accurate as medical professionals originally thought it to be. The videos were after we were told that, if sick, we should stay home and do our best to ride the storm out.
No lines and quiet tents, check.
I looked up how city EMT’s, especially around Columbian Presbyterian, are constantly competing with privately owned and operated emergency companies, a biproduct of our broken healthcare system, and in a city as large as ours, seeing an EMT taking a moment in a normally relentless work day seems not only necessary but understandable. Hearing one say that he is unsure of how many COVID-19 cases he’s dealt with would also be common in a world where the testing and results are not happening in the ambulance itself.
Possibly clueless Netflixing EMT’s. Check.
I also learned that hospitals have “clean” areas and “dirty” areas, and while COVID-19 is getting all the coverage, cancer, heart disease, diabetes and numerous other killers have ,indeed, not taken their long overdue vacations.
Possibly misrepresented doctors. Check.
I also learned how when faced with a virus that has an incubation period of nearly four4 times that of the common flu and spread among non-symptomatic carriers, having patients touch everything in an emergency room waiting area might not be ideal. Nothing worse than getting a super bug after you’ve cut your finger off slicing a cucumber.
Empty emergency room waiting area. Check.
On my way back to my apartment, I considered how enlightening my 20-minute Google search had proven itself to be. Fully aware of still having only part of the truth, I stopped to think. I wondered if New York Presbyterian was quiet because New Yorkers were doing what they needed to do to save lives. I wondered if Governor Cuomo scared the crap out of us in order to get us to stay inside. I wondered if this tactic was an unfortunate and necessary biproduct of dealing with stubborn and hardnosed New Yorkers. I wondered if wrangling New Yorkers was saving the lives of citizens in the middle of the USA? I wondered if those citizens were grateful for our sacrifice. I wondered if they understood that the epidemic was slowed here in NYC, so they could continue to look around and say, “Well this is nothing!”
Armed with some new info and a few logical points of my own, I called Bob back and we talked again. I made my points and we both agreed to dig further. We’ve chatted numerous times since then, and no one lobbing mortars quite yet, so that’s good.
Since then I’ve continued to watch more of the current administration’s supporters, armed with half-truths, pseudoscience and YouTube crawl out from beneath their existential horror, finally armed with the tools that prove their vote may finally not equate to the New Yorkers dying around me daily. I’ve continued to watch with dread as they throw their accusations about on Facebook, while being simultaneously unaware that hearing half the story is blinding them to parts of the narrative that should overshadow their current YouTube fascinations. But then again, why would you learn about the workings of a major metropolitan hospital during a pandemic when a team of robed, devil worshipers, Bill Gates and Hillary Clinton included, are hunting hillbillies on a ranch in Montana.
Let me be clear. I am not saying that I can definitively say that they are not, or that the video that started this whole thing hasn’t caught the cabal red-handed. I am not saying that watching these videos means you know nothing about the subjects therein. I am also not saying that you haven’t dug deeper and found your new truth. And I am certainly not saying you are stupid for doing so.
I am only wondering if we’re considering that there may be more to that strange new roar in the forest. I’m wondering if we’re considering how truly complicated and unbelievably complex these stories are, and that a month of searching isn’t nearly enough time to learn about Lee Harvey Oswald’s complicated childhood, inappropriate relationship with his mother, and his discharge from the Marines for shooting himself in the elbow with a firearm he wasn’t supposed to have. I’m only wondering if we are satisfied sharing that Bigfoot YouTube video because it supports our views, rather than finding out whether the “Harry and the Hendersons” sequel is currently shooting in the woods behind the YouTuber’s home, (Look it up. It’s a great movie about a Bigfoot shacking up in a John Lithgow’s suburban home.)
I know two brilliant Auburn natives that are spending their quarantine sewing masks for our healthcare workers. I wonder if, instead of sharing our parts of the story, we might do less harm by making these types of activities a better use of our time. I wonder, if we must watch go down the YouTube rabbit hole, should we also search for clips of the brave medical professionals in New York City that have no reason to lie about how terrifying and strange their “dirty” floors truly are. I wonder if we should instead learn about how common it is for syndicated television networks to mislabel and misuse b-roll footage in times of catastrophe. And finally, I wonder if we should instead, compare the words of a president who brought a nation together when the towers fell, and the words of the one who so freely used the word “hoax” when describing this disaster. This too is on YouTube, in its full contextual bliss.
I’ll leave you with this.
In every conspiracy you will find pieces of truth that are undeniable. Others are harder to discern. I wonder, if we must hack our way through the mire, is it better to do so while considering how little we know about the subjects we study and so freely spread about when our pride is so obviously steering us? Is it better to hold tight to the people we love rather than wasting the precious moments we have left watering the weeds of conspiracy? Especially when the weeds of conspiracy are always first planted by someone who only has part of the truth themselves.
Now I’m all for our right to protest, but at what point do we ask the protesters gathering across the country to consider that they, like many of us, have only scratched the surface of what has happened since COVID-19 took over our great nation? At what point do we ask them to come in from their Bigfoot hunt, so they don’t kill someone? And at what point does the conspiracy itself overtake the glaring truth that our leadership not only dropped the ball with this virus, but then promptly kicked it into the subway car I share with over 100 people every morning? When do we consider that, whether the liberal media, the Rothschilds, and the deep state are trying to overthrow our president or not, when given the chance to bring us together, his “hoax” put me on the sixth floor of the book depository with a gun I didn’t even know I was holding? Is it after I kill someone with his incompetence? Is it after another trip down the rabbit hole? Personally, I hope it’s neither. I hope it is on Election Day after we’ve all looked past the conspiracy that tells only part of the story and at the man that says it all. The man we call our president.
Joshua Sassanella, Auburn Native
New York City
