To dozens of police officers, firefighters and other responders who searched all night and day to succeed in finding an Auburn teenager who went missing for 20 hours last week.
To Hoosiers who have answered their U.S. Census 2020 questions, giving Indiana a response rate of 95.5%. Only eight states have higher rates. The U.S. average is 89.4%.
To the State of Indiana for its campaign to open new sites for free COVID-19 testing in 76 counties — including Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties — that will bring 95 new testing sites online by Oct. 1.
To participants in the LaGrange County Drug Court who showed their appreciation to the community by helping to spruce up the landscaping around the LaGrange County Courthouse, the Justice Building and the County Office building.
