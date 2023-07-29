To the editor:
I am seriously concerned about the direction of DeKalb County after watching a recording of the July 24 DeKalb County Commissioner’s meeting. Specifically, I am worried about Commissioner Bill Hartman’s desire to limit public comment during the meeting in reference to SEA 4, a public health initiative that could bring $1 million in funding — of our taxpayer money — to our county.
Here are my questions:
1. Why would you invite public comment if you won’t accept that comment at the meeting? My thought is that you don’t want to hear what the public has to say, and you have already made up your mind.
2. Why would you base your decision — as a leader who wanted to hear what the public thought — by only allowing equal amounts from opposing viewpoints. If one applies even a teaspoon of logic, one could surmise that it’s not going to be 50-50 in a room. My intuition tells me that Mr. Hartman — based on his handling of public comments when discussing solar farms in this county — was biased going into this conversation. And it appeared that he heavily favored not accepting this funding.
3. Why would you not base your decision on what local health professionals — in schools, hospitals and nonprofits — and most of all our health department has to say? In the words of county health officer Dr. Mark Souder, who spoke at the meeting, the additional funding would be “extremely beneficial.” From the trenches, our county health nurse Cheryl Lynch said, “our goal with the funding … is to provide DeKalb County residents with safer living environment, more options for care and easier access to services for everyone.” Currently, we spend $3 per person on public health in DeKalb County — compared to $80 per person in Marion County.
4. Why would you not base your decision, at least in part, on what most of the constituents have to say? I should point out Ashley Grogg was not a constituent because she was from another county. Better words for her might be acquaintance or friend of Mr. Hartman. I say this because he invited her by name “Ashley” personally to speak during the meeting.
5. Why are the conspiracy theorists not there when we are discussing highway funding or law enforcement?
I would ask, as a voter and a member of this community, that you look at the facts and seek the truth in all you do.
I have also asked that the contents of my letter be read — in their entirety — into the record prior to the vote on SEA 4. I do not trust that emailing it to my commissioners will result in my voice being heard or my request being approved, except for maybe Mike Watson.
Lindsay Winslow Brown, Auburn
