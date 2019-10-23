To the editor:
I asked myself what I could tell you that would be different from what you have already heard and whether what I have to say would be automatically dismissed because of personal bias. Of course, I am biased, but not without very good reasons. At the time Mike and I met he was the Building, Planning and Development administrator for the City of Auburn. He beamed with pride when talking about Auburn and was so proud of his staff and what they accomplished during his tenure. One of characteristics I admire the most about Mike is his ability to work with people and to inspire his employees.
I came across a clipping the other day that was in the newspaper when Mike announced he was resigning from his position with the city. It was titled: Building Department Thankful for Its Leader. It said: “We, the Department of Building, Planning and Development office, would like to give 13 reasons why we work for the City of Auburn. 1. Mike Ley, 2. Mike Ley, 3. Mike Ley, 4. Mike Ley, 5. Mike Ley, 6. Mike Ley, 7. Mike Ley, 8. Mike Ley 9. Mike Ley, 10. Mike Ley, 11. Mike Ley, 12. Mike Ley 13. Because Mike Ley is our ‘Boss.’ Congratulations on your 13 years of employment with the City of Auburn.” What a tribute! In addition to this a street was named after Mike.
I can tell you that Mike is far from finished with his contributions to our city. I know of no one more prepared or passionate about Auburn. His leadership is a paragon. His commitment is unrivaled. Come November 5th I will proudly cast my vote for Mike, not because he is my husband, but because he is the best candidate for the job. I hope you will join me and cast your vote for Mike too!
Sara P. Ley
Auburn
