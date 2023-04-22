90 Years Ago Apr 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 90 years ago• Medicinal whiskey retail permits were issued to two Noble County drug stores, Paul Fry, state excise director, announced. They are A.R. Otis, Kendallville and Knight’s drug store, Ligonier. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest News Co-parenting through graduation Williams wants to maintain Auburn's special charm Bundy wants Auburn to continue to attract new businesses Kruse wants to see more development on Auburn's east side Braun says open, honest discussion is important Makarewich wants to promote city’s incentives Bowers wants to address roads and alleys in District 4 Keeping birds from nesting on your house Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKing Charles to hold VIP reception at Buckingham Palace on eve of coronationThirteen arrested Thursday at party at Pretty LakeJerome ChoinskiTransgender forum coming ThursdayMark Consuelos admits ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ has gone ‘off the rails’Crash sends one to hospital near WawakaAngola teen flown after Sunday crash'Not on the radar': Police had numerous mental health interactions with shooter Emmons, but nothing that rose to threat level10 1/2 HOURS: Gunman Michael Emmons, 60, dead; no other injuries reported after lengthy Kendallville standoffMan charged for hitting man with brass knuckles Images Videos CommentedPersecution or prosecution? Former President Donald Trump to turn self in; reaction to indictment (copy) (1)Angola mayoral candidates speak at Farm Bureau (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Co-parenting through graduation Williams wants to maintain Auburn's special charm Bundy wants Auburn to continue to attract new businesses Kruse wants to see more development on Auburn's east side Braun says open, honest discussion is important Makarewich wants to promote city’s incentives Bowers wants to address roads and alleys in District 4 Keeping birds from nesting on your house
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.