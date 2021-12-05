To the editor:
Thank you for your occasional publication of Kathryn Jean Lopez’s writings. They are thoughtful, balanced yet insightful in addressing issues often debated without these characteristics.
In an increasingly polarized society, not open to consideration of others' views who are either left or right, she provides a tonic worth digesting each time I read her writing on the Opinion page.
Peter Walters
Angola
