To the Editor:
Mike Marturello, the editor of The Herald Republican, has written many interesting and insightful “appreciations” of local citizens who have passed away after giving much to their communities. I am a reader not a writer, but I do wish to say a few words in appreciation of Mike Marturello — even though he is alive and well!
Mike arrived in Angola from Iowa (1981), just a year after I started my legal career. He was a cub reporter at that time, but it was evident that he was a true “newspaper man”. His articles were simple and direct: who, what, when, where, and sometimes why. Back then I believe the paper only published once per week. Mike got to know lots of people — people in power and ordinary citizens. He covered all of the important stories of the ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, right up to the present. He made all kinds of stories, both horrific and wonderful, come to life for the reader.
My colleagues in the local bar association, local politicians, and ordinary citizens, read The Herald Republican carefully — obituaries, city and town council actions, school board matters, county government issues, etc. Each of those is vital to the local community and Mike and The Herald Republican delivered the news. Mike (now editor) and his reporter(s) are “boots on the ground” to report on these important matters from a local perspective. If there were not such reporters, our local newspaper would consist of AP wire stories and stories gleaned from other newspapers.
Mike is an old school reporter at heart and if he ever leaves the paper, it will be a huge loss to Steuben County.
Thanks for the great reporting over the years Mike Marturello.
Kim E. Shoup
Angola
