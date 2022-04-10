Mary Smaltz of Auburn writes: “I would like to send a High Five to the Monster Truck Hall of Fame in Butler. Christopher Allen, curator, shared his extensive knowledge of the history of the development of monster trucks and the drivers. It was a terrific way to spend the afternoon.”
High fives to local churches including Waterloo United Methodist and St. Gaspar del Bufalo Catholic Church in Rome City for helping to stitch more than 150 prayer shawls to deliver to war-torn Ukraine.
A high five to new Ligonier Police Department officer Braydon Becker, who graduated at the top of his class at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. A West Noble grad, he’s returned home to serve his community on the local force.
High fives to the students of PULSE, who are working hard to organize this year’s Senior Citizen Prom, an dance event for the local seniors.
Hisses to Au
burn City Council members and Auburn Mayor Mike Ley, who continue to squabble with each other, now over the legal bills for the fight over the utility department that previously spiraled out of control into the petty and nasty. Now they're fighting over the legals bills that the taxpayers are having to foot.
Hissess to Indiana Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun, for casting partisan votes against Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a qualified candidate who was confirmed by a 53-47 vote to the highest court in the land this past week.
