25 years ago
• The Auburn Chamber of Commerce Business and Education Partnership Committee sponsored the third-annual DeKalb County 1998 Business and Career Fair at DeKalb High School. The event offers students the opportunity to discuss their career options with local experts and the opportunity to discover employment opportunities available to them. More than 2,500 students in grades 9-12 from Eastside, DeKalb, Garrett, and Lakewood Park Christian High School, DeKalb County Alternative School, Adult Learning Center and the Impact program were expected to attend. More than 70 businesses and industries participated with booths in the school gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.