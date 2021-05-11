To the editor:
This letter is in response to the article by Dave Kurtz regarding the Veterans’ Service Office in the May 9 issue of The News Sun.
First, and most important, we wish to thank Ronda Hunkler, and all who serve in the DeKalb County Veterans Service Office who has military service, for their service to our country.
Whether intentional or not, this article sheds a very negative light on the County Service Officers in adjacent counties to DeKalb. We can speak only of LaGrange where we are residents. We have worked for years with our County Veteran Service Officer and continue to do so. He has always responded to any inquiry and has offered assistance whenever asked. What his in-person availability is due to COVID and otherwise we cannot relay and much is out of his control. We were shocked at the tone of the article and we were under the impression that comrades supported each other.
Our desire is that all veterans receive the benefits and support they deserve; they have earned it. We hope also that all persons who support these priceless men and women will work together and support each other. Our Veterans Service Officer certainly works for this.
Gary and Jean-Fremion Litke
Veterans' Headstone Project
LaGrange County
