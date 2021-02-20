90 years ago
• Two Boy Scouts were advanced to Eagle Scouts at the court of honor held at the Kendallville City Council Chambers, with J. L. Anguish, chief of the Fort Wayne Boy Scout area, presiding. Those advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout were Robert C. Moses, Scoutmaster of Troop 103 and John Cassil Jr., Troop 103. This gives Kendallville three Eagle Scouts, the other being Lloyd Bowman Jr., who has held that rank for some time.
