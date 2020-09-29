To the editor:
Heather Krebs has been a true servant during her tenure on the DeKalb Central School Board. She does not take lightly the responsibility of making judgements that affect not only students but the community as a whole.
Mindful of the gravity of her decisions, she seeks input from as many stakeholders as possible. She has no agenda other than what is best for DeKalb Central.
Dave Schlemmer
Auburn
