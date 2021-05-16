25 years ago
• Crews from Riecke’s Painting have been sprucing up the halls of the Noble County Courthouse for the past few weeks. Bruce Kennedy, a member of the crew, was working high up on the third-floor railing. The painting transformed a basically yellow color scheme into one involving white, maroon, dark green and light brown
