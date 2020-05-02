To the editor:
May as well use that PASER scale as a fire starter.
I have no idea who uses the PASER scale to grade Noble County roads, but whoever it is needs to learn how to use it or make use of it as a fire starter.
I drive anywhere from 350 to 500-plus miles per week on Noble County roads in a propane bobtail and I have yet to drive on one that I would consider excellent let alone supposedly 28.54 miles of them. I might find 28.54 miles of very good roads if you consider the newly paved ones around the lakes and a few other locations, but those still are not excellent. Unless you are driving a Cadillac or perhaps a Mercedes that smooths your ride, driving on the vast majority of Noble County roads in a bobtail, dump truck, semi and even a pickup truck over 40-45 will dang near jar your teeth loose or bounce you out of your seat. As far as the alleged 569.68 miles in the 6-7 Good range, NOT!!!!! Most roads in this county IMO range in the 4-5 category.
I appreciate the county doing what they can with what they have to work with, but let's get real on the true condition of Noble County roads.
Brian E. Jones
Pierceton/Noble County
