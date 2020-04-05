25 years ago
• Jan E. David, the athletic director and assistant principal at Kendallville Central Middle School, was named the Junior High/Middle School Athletic Administrator of the Year for District 2 in Indiana. District 2 includes all the schools in the 17 counties in northeast Indiana. He received the award at the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s annual banquet in Indianapolis.
