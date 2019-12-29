To the editor,
The DeKalb County area without Betty Stomm leaves a sad void. It is not often that we have the privilege of sharing our lives with such an all encompassing (caring, uplifting, hard working, joyful) person. I was not able to visit with Betty before her passing, but I hope she knew just what she meant to hundreds and hundreds (probably more) of individuals she touched as she so graciously passed through this earthly life.
To Larry, her devoted husband, thank you for sharing your Betty with us. She is missed, but her example made us all better just for knowing her.
Meg Zenk, executive director
DeKalb County Council on Aging
