25 years ago
• The DeKalb County Extension Homemakers organized a bus trip to the Indiana State Fair for anyone in the county seeking a fun-filled experience spending the day the fair. Exhibits to see included a Frontier village, livestock, entertainment, 4-H exhibits and food treats special to the Indiana State Fair.
