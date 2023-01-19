To the Editor:
Concerning Indiana House Bill 1304 boat renewal fees sponsored by Rep. Abbott of Rome City. The aim of the bill is to update boat fees and improve our lakes, rivers and streams. I can agree on any bill which would make these resources better, but I believe everyone is responsible for these improvements to our bodies of water. They do this by paying taxes and hiring state reps to manage and keep them clean in the first place.
Indiana, under complete control of Republicans, has led our state to being the most toxin polluted state per square mile in the U.S. We achieved this by defunding the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for decades. We all can agree there is a tradeoff between good paying jobs and the environmental footprint they create. However, Indiana is also rank ninth in per capita cancer deaths in the U.S., with life expectancy declining.
They fill in wetlands for luxury housing, pour tons of chemicals in the water for weed control and spray for mosquitoes, then wonder why the water is of poor quality. Agriculture, residential and industrial run off has played a big role in diminished water quality as well and again the watchdog of the taxpayer can't do their job.
The other part of the bill, the fees, are based on the original value of the boat. This would mean a person who bought a 10-year-old boat would be paying the same as the original owner did when the boats actual value didn't have 10 years of depreciation. This would mean a person with a non-motorized boat, who has little to no negative impact, would be paying more as well, just because.
The state is sitting on $6 billion and this bill would raise about 2.4 million per year off the backs of boaters who have already paid to have this issue addressed. Didn't we just go through two years of Republican lawmakers telling us how hard they want to help us out and bring down costs and inflation? I believe Mr. Abbotts' intentions are good, but he has been active in the Republican Party most of his adult life and should be able to get this funding from the state. Is there something wrong with having low boat renewal fees?
Finally, thank you Auburn Council member Mike Walter for showing how a representative of all of the people should act on the council. Thank you for asking how a company treats its workers when they ask for a tax deduction. First and only member I know of to ever ask this question. His respect for the community shines in comparison to some council members who want to levy fines of $1,000 for stepping out of line in a building we paid for and pay to maintain as well as the pay of everyone who works in said building.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.