To the editor:
As we head toward Independence Day, I wanted to discuss several new laws that should improve the ability of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves and their families. Starting July 1, the duration of a four-year License to Carry a Handgun is expanded to five years, while simultaneously eliminating the fee associated with applying for the permit and will also allow individuals to register to vote at the same time. Rest assured, Indiana's lifetime permit will still be available. Effective July 1 of last year, other parts of this law went into effect. It should reduce frivolous lawsuits brought against individuals lawfully exercising their rights, and makes clear all houses of worship will be able to decide their own policies regarding a parishioner's Second Amendment right while attending worship.
Due to the wide acceptance of our state's license to carry, the free five-year permit will give the holder reciprocity – the ability to carry a handgun – in 32 states, without paying a fee. This will ensure Hoosier gun owners are able to protect themselves not only at home or in their communities, but while they travel as well.
Additionally, Hoosiers will have the opportunity to exercise their First Amendment right by registering to vote when applying for their permit. This adds all state and municipal police stations, as well as sheriffs’ offices, as locations offering voter registration through the application process.
Protecting citizens from senseless court action relating to self-defense scenarios is as essential as your right to own and carry a firearm. This new law provides immunity for a justified use of force in certain instances to help prevent these types of lawsuits. It will require a court to award, in certain instances, reasonable attorney's fees if it determines a suit was brought unjustly, helping to prevent financial ruin for individuals simply protecting themselves and others.
The need for this reform was made clear in the case of Kystie Phillips. In 2017, Phillips fatally shot a man who was attacking an Indiana Conservation Officer outside of her Ohio County home. Even though prosecutors cleared her of any criminal wrongdoing, Ms. Phillips still faced a wrongful death lawsuit from the attacker’s family. Subjecting victims of violent crime to these sorts of unnecessary suits essentially victimizes them twice. This new law will protect citizens like Kystie Philips.
Finally, I encourage you, your family, friends and neighbors to take advantage of these opportunities and obtain your free five-year permit and exercise the ability to register to vote at the same time.
Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn
State representative, District 52
